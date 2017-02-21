Funeral service for slain bus driver, Irvine Fraser to be held Tuesday afternoon

WINNIPEG — A funeral service and a moment of silence will be held for Winnipeg bus driver, Irvine Fraser, who was killed on the job last week.

Fraser, 58, was fatally stabbed by a passenger while he was stopped at the end of his route at University of Manitoba on Feb. 14.

A funeral service for Fraser will be held at Calvary Temple on 440 Hargrave St. at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Viewing starts at 12 p.m.

Transit operators will also be taking a moment of silence at 1 p.m. and stopping their buses at safe locations across the city to remember Fraser.

The route siGNS on the front of buses will scroll the message, “rest in peace 521,” which represents Fraser’s operating badge number.

Since his death, hundreds of Winnipeg bus drivers have come together to rally for improved safety on the job, such adding safety shields.

Fraser’s brother said he wants to see more protections in place for bus drivers, and wanted a new law in place, called “The Jubal Law”.

John Callahan, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union in Winnipeg, said although the stabbing happened outside of the bus, there are many instances of drivers being harassed or assaulted behind the wheel.