Regina Police searching for driver of truck wanted in hit-and-run

Regina police are on the hunt for the driver of a pickup truck following a hit and run that sent a pedestrian to hospital Monday night.

Officers were called to 3rd Avenue and the west alley of Albert Street for reports of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian around 10 p.m.

Officers say the victim was crossing 3rd Avenue when they were struck by a truck travelling eastbound on Albert Street.

The suspect did not stop and fled the scene southbound on Albert Street.

The vehicle is described as a possible black Dodge pick-up truck.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).