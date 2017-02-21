Fire
February 21, 2017 8:08 am
Updated: February 21, 2017 8:14 am

5 children, 4 adults escape house fire in Winnipeg’s West End area

Nine people escaped from a house fire on Victor Street early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to a house at 534 Victor Street around 2:48 a.m. and saw smoke and flames coming from the left side of the house.

The people in the home – five children and four adults – escaped before fire fighters arrived on scene.

Fire fighters also rescued a pet bird from the home.

There’s no word yet on the cost of damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

