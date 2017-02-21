Montreal police set up command post in Place Frontenac parking lot

Montreal police have set up a command post in the parking lot of Place Frontenac.

The police hope to obtain more information on a suspect wanted in two separate incidents.

Police say a man between the ages of 50 and 65, shot a woman in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on Feb. 6.

The following day, the same suspect is believed to have robbed a depanneur in Place Frontenac.

The cashier threw a handful of money at the suspect and he then shot the woman in the face.