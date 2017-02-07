Suspect flees on foot after woman shot in face during alleged robbery
A suspected attempted robbery has left a 42-year-old woman in hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the face, according to Montreal police.
It happened at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday inside a mall near Frontenac Metro on the corner of Ontario East and du Havre streets in Montreal’s east end.
The suspect, a man in his 40s, left the scene on foot; police are searching for him.
“What we know for now is it was probably an armed robbery,” said Benoit Boisselle, a spokesperson with Montreal police.
“This information has to be confirmed by investigators.”
The victim was transported to hospital, reportedly conscious.
