Canada
February 7, 2017 1:51 pm
Updated: February 7, 2017 1:52 pm

Suspect flees on foot after woman shot in face during alleged robbery

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News
Rachel Lau/Global News
A A

A suspected attempted robbery has left a 42-year-old woman in hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the face, according to Montreal police.

It happened at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday inside a mall near Frontenac Metro on the corner of Ontario East and du Havre streets in Montreal’s east end.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, left the scene on foot; police are searching for him.

“What we know for now is it was probably an armed robbery,” said Benoit Boisselle, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

“This information has to be confirmed by investigators.”

The victim was transported to hospital, reportedly conscious.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Benoit Boisselle
Metro Frontenac
Montreal Police
Montreal robberies

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News