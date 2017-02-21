Kamloops Search and Rescue search for missing snowboarders near Sun Peaks

Kamloops Search and Rescue (SAR) spent much of Monday night searching for seven missing snowboarders who went out of bounds near Sun Peaks on Monday.

The snowboarders are believed to be in the Henderson Creek area. Kamloops SAR confirmed Monday night that three snowboarders were found but four still remain missing.

A Kamloops SAR spokesperson told CFJC that “conditions are currently fairly stable” and the risk of an avalanche in the area is low.

There is concern, however, that the snowboarders “could end up either in a creek, or stranded in a gully.”

Eighteen SAR team members are on the scene and a drone team has been deployed.

– With files from CFJC