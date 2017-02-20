Warrant issued for man accused of threatening Kamsack Hospital and staff

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a 31-year-old man who allegedly threatened Kamsack Hospital and staff members at the facility.

According to police, at around 9 a.m. on Feb. 18, Fred Cote Jr made threatening comments toward the hospital and staff.

As a result of the complaint about the comments, a warrant for Cote’s arrest has been issued. Police said he was last seen driving away from the Kamsack Hospital in an older green pick-up truck.

Cote is described as 5’9”, with brown hair and brown eyes and weighing 185 pounds.

Police said any members of the public who spot Cote should not approach him as he may be armed.

As a result of the threatening comments, the Sunrise Health Region has implemented safety precautions.