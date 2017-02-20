Surrey RCMP send out warning about fake guns

Surrey RCMP are reminding about the dangers of air guns that look like real firearms.

The Surrey RCMP’s Youth Section has seen a recent trend in teens carrying around pellet or BB guns, which makes them appear to be armed. Police say that causes them to be on alert because they can’t tell if the weapon is a firearm without actually examining it close up.

“In the community, we are seeing more replica guns in our schools, even at the elementary level,” said Rob Rai, Surrey Schools Safe Schools Director, in a release.

“We have seized more of these imitation guns this year than in previous years and, in many cases, though perhaps well-intentioned, parents have bought them as toys for their child.”

RCMP say that some incidents have involved teens possessing air guns at school. School district policy says students shall not possess nor use any replica or toy weapon on any school premises or at any activity off school premises that is organized or sponsored by a school.

Possession of an air gun is legal, but criminal charges can be laid if it is used to threaten, intimidate or assault others.

Surrey RCMP say anyone concerned about teens being irresponsible with air guns should contact their local police.