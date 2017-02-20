Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine honoured by NHL

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week after scoring five goals and three assists in four games.

Laine recorded his third hat trick of the season in Winnipeg’s 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Feb. 14. By doing so, he became the first player in NHL history to have three hat tricks before his 19th birthday.

He scored again in the Jets’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The rookie added another goal as well as an assist in a 3-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

Laine capped off the week by putting up two assists in a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

The 18-year-old leads all rookies with 52 points in 54 games. His 28 goals is also good for first among the Jets.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid round out the NHL’s three stars of the week.