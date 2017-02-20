Canada
February 20, 2017 10:11 am

New Brunswick couple charged after Nova Scotia RCMP seize ‘significant quantity’ of cocaine

A New Brunswick couple are facing charges in Nova Scotia after police found a large quantity of cocaine in a vehicle following a collision.

Police were called to Kemptown Road in Kemptown, N.S., to help a motorist whose vehicle slid off the road.

Once on scene, officers determined both the driver and passenger had outstanding warrants, and the driver was suspended from operating a motor vehicle.

When police searched the vehicle, they found 6.8 kilograms of cocaine.

A 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Moncton, are now facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

They are scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Tuesday.

