3 people injured after highway crash in western Alberta

Several people were rushed to hospital after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 16 west of Hinton, Alta. Sunday morning.

RCMP said a pickup truck heading west crossed the centre line and crashed head-on into an eastbound pickup truck.

Moments later, a semi truck heading east hit the two pickup trucks, Mounties said.

The driver of the westbound truck was taken to a hospital in Hinton by ground ambulance.

A woman who was a passenger in the eastbound truck was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton in critical condition. The man driving that truck was taken to Hinton hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver of the semi was not seriously injured, RCMP said.

Traffic is being re-routed while an RCMP collision analyst investigates the scene.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.