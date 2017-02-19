Armstrong Elementary School issues safety bulletin

A safety bulletin has been posted on Facebook by the principal of Armstrong Elementary School.

It warns parents and students about a report of a student who was offered a ride by a man with dark brown hair and glasses.

The post says the child was walking home from school on Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. when a man, possibly in his mid-forties, stopped the student to offer them a ride.

The man was driving a black SUV or truck.

The principal of the school, Denise Brown, asks parents to discuss the safety bulletin with their children.

A letter will go home with students on Monday.