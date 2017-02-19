Armstrong Elementary School issues safety bulletin
A A
A safety bulletin has been posted on Facebook by the principal of Armstrong Elementary School.
It warns parents and students about a report of a student who was offered a ride by a man with dark brown hair and glasses.
The post says the child was walking home from school on Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. when a man, possibly in his mid-forties, stopped the student to offer them a ride.
The man was driving a black SUV or truck.
The principal of the school, Denise Brown, asks parents to discuss the safety bulletin with their children.
A letter will go home with students on Monday.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments