February 18, 2017 4:03 pm

Calgary police investigate reports of shots fired downtown Saturday

Officers were called to 5 Avenue and Centre Street southwest Saturday.

Police continue to investigate a scene in downtown Calgary after reports of gunfire Saturday morning.

Officers were called to 5 Avenue and Centre Street southwest at around 4 a.m.

An officer found a shell casing and sealed off the area, including a parking lot.

Hours later, police said blood was also found on the sidewalk.

When employees at a restaurant arrived for work, they found the business covered in crime scene tape.

Police have not confirmed if this was a shooting.

