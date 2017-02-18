Calgary police investigate reports of shots fired downtown Saturday
Police continue to investigate a scene in downtown Calgary after reports of gunfire Saturday morning.
Officers were called to 5 Avenue and Centre Street southwest at around 4 a.m.
An officer found a shell casing and sealed off the area, including a parking lot.
Hours later, police said blood was also found on the sidewalk.
When employees at a restaurant arrived for work, they found the business covered in crime scene tape.
Police have not confirmed if this was a shooting.
