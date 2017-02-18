Festival du Voyageur
Unseasonably warm temperatures in Winnipeg creating a melt at Festival du Voyageur

Sculptures at Festival du Voyageur are starting to lose definition in the warm temperatures.

Mike Arsenault/Global News
WINNIPEG — A sudden warm up in temperatures means mixed emotions for Winnipeggers.

Western Canada’s largest winter festival is in Winnipeg for the next week and a half.

Festival du Voyageur is normally an event out at Voyageur Park, embraced by winter lovers, Manitobans, and guests from all over the world.

Organizers said, with it being an outdoor event, weather will always play a factor in events planned for the 10 days.

In 2012, a lack of snow meant some snow had to be trucked on to the site.

Last year, cold temperatures meant committed Winnipeggers stood out in frigid temperatures, waiting in line to get in to the park.

This year, warmer temperatures that are sitting above the freezing mark means less than ideal conditions for sculptures to keep their definition and shape.

Sculptures at Festival du Voyageur this year are not welcoming the warm temperatures.

Mike Arsenault/Global News

WATCH: What to do at Festival du Voyageur

Artists from Germany and France told Global News that colder temperatures would be helpful for their sculptures but they’ll just go with the flow, rain or show, cold, or warm.

