F-15 fighters rush to intercept plane flying near Donald Trump’s ‘Southern White House’

A pair of military jets created a ‘sonic boom’ as they rushed across Miami to intercept an unresponsive flying plane close to the U.S. President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago club at around 7 p.m. Friday night, according to multiple reports.

NORAD released a statement after the incident saying the F-15 fighter jets were quickly able to establish contact with the aircraft which appeared headed toward a no-fly zone around the president has called his “Southern White House.”

“The intercept required the Air Force F-15s from Homestead Air National Guard Base to travel at supersonic speeds, a sound noticed by area residents, to get to the general aviation aircraft where they were able to establish communications,” the statement read.

Loud bang over Weston – military planes observed – likely broke sound barrier. President is in South Florida and is escorted by military. — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) February 18, 2017

This is not the first time there has been trouble in skies surrounding Trump.

Bloomberg News reported a plane flew closer than permitted to Trump’s aircraft on Feb. 3.

A private airplane got as close as about 2 nautical miles from President Trump. Although there was no risk of a collision as the two aircrafts were flying on parallel courses, sources told Bloomberg.

Trump, who is headed to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend Friday, also experienced an issue with a unidentified flying object en route to the airport.

A vehicle in the president’s motorcade was also struck by a rock Friday, according to ABC News.

“The Secret Service can confirm that an object appears to have been thrown at the motorcade this afternoon. We are investigating at this time and don’t have anything further,” the US Secret Service told members of the press.