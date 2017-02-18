Friends, family don blue garb to honour Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart at funeral

The funeral for Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart who died while scuba diving off the Florida Keys last month was held Saturday.

Hundreds of people, many wearing blue in honour of Stewart, gathered at the Bloor Street United Church at 1.p.m. for the 37-year-old whose body was found Feb. 3. The filmmaker had gone missing three days prior after resurfacing from a dive with two other companions.

Stewart was using a new rebreathing system at the time and was diving “deeper than he’s gone before,” said Tyler MacLeod, a close friend of the Toronto native.

MacLeod said Stewart was in Florida shooting a sequel for Sharkwater, a film that explores the hunting of sharks and the destruction of ocean ecosystems.

The documentary debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and became an international hit. It prompted people around the world to lobby their governments for bans on shark finning.

He was also known for his documentary Revolution, and his memoir Save the Humans.

With files from Nicole Thompson of the Canadian Press and Nick Westoll