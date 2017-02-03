U.S. Coast Guard to provide update on search for Rob Stewart, Toronto ‘Sharkwater’ filmmaker

The United States Coast Guard is scheduled to update the media Friday afternoon in the search for Toronto filmmaker and conservationist Rob Stewart.

Stewart, 37, was reported missing by a crew member Tuesday while diving off Alligator Reef in the Florida Keys.

In an update posted on Twitter Friday morning, Coast Guard officials said the joint agency air and sea search for Stewart is continuing. The Coast Guard also said 5,987 square miles (15,506 square kilometres) have been searched so far.

Also, an urgent plea for volunteers was posted on Stewart’s Twitter account (@teamsharkwater) Friday afternoon asking for help searching the Lower Matecumbe, southern half of the Upper Matecumbe and Long Cay areas.

An experienced diver who is best known for his award-winning 2006 documentary Sharkwater, Stewart went missing around 5 p.m. after resurfacing from a dive with two other companions.

He was using a new rebreathing system at the time and was diving “deeper than he’s gone before,” according to Tyler MacLeod, a close friend of the Toronto native.

MacLeod said Stewart was in Florida shooting a sequel for Sharkwater, a film that explores the hunting of sharks and the destruction of ocean ecosystems.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has raised over $170,000 to “support growing search efforts.”

We are still collecting donations in the search to #FindRob. Thank you to each & every one of our supporters. https://t.co/1YvQp5vZh6 — Rob Stewart (@teamsharkwater) February 3, 2017