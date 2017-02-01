Rob Stewart, Toronto ‘Sharkwater’ filmmaker and conservationist, missing off Florida coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for Toronto filmmaker and conservationist Rob Stewart who went missing while scuba diving off the Florida coast.

Stewart, 37, was reported missing just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, after a diving excursion near Alligator Reef in the Florida Keys.

The Coast Guard said in a statement rescuers were dispatched after receiving a call for a missing diver from a crew member of the vessel Pisces.

“Assisting with the search are members from the Navy, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office,” reads a statement from the Coast Guard.

Stewart is best known for his award-winning 2006 documentary Sharkwater, a film that explores the hunting of sharks and the destruction of ocean ecosystems.

On Tuesday evening, Stewart’s sister, Alexandra, issued an urgent plea on Facebook for help locating her brother.

“HELP NEAR ISLAMORADA. FLORIDA – PLEASE HELP WITH A SEARCH AND RESCUE FOR ROB STEWART WHO IS LOST DIVING,” she wrote.

Early Wednesday, Alexandra pleaded for assistance in the search.

“We need and will pay for a small, low flying/slow airplane (preferable) or a helicopter to search this afternoon from about 2pm-4:45pm or as late as 6:15pm,” she wrote.

A GoFundMe page was also set up early Wednesday.

“Rob Stewart was scuba diving on the queen of Nassau wreck, six miles off shore of Islamorada Florida, when he disappeared after surfacing,” reads a statement on the page. “He was last seen at the surface of the water at 5pm from the dive boat. Search and rescue / coast guard is looking but we need all the help we can get / every boat and diver to put all resources into this search.

“We are raising funds to support growing search efforts.”