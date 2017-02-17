Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back receiver Clarence Denmark

WINNIPEG — Receiver Clarence Denmark is returning to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for a seventh straight season.

The 31-year-old American recorded a career-high eight touchdowns along with 705 yards off 53 catches in 10 games last year. He was brought back by the Bombers in late July after being released in the off-season.

Just want to thank all the #bomber fans. I felt the love over the last few weeks and I am truly thankful to be a part of this great team. — Clarence Denmark (@OnAnotherOne) February 17, 2017

Denmark became a free agent on Tuesday but decided to test the market before re-signing with Winnipeg.

“There are certain players you simply have to figure out a way to make it work contractually,” Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said in a statement. “Clarence is one of those players.”

“He is the definition of a pro both on and off the field and his production speaks for itself. He’s a leader by example and we are very pleased to have him return to our organization.”

Denmark has put up 4,870 yards and 24 touchdowns in 98 career CFL games. He was named a league all-star in 2014.

Before joining the Bombers in 2011, Denmark spent parts of two seasons with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.