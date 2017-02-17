London Hydro reconnecting customers struggling with payments

London Hydro crews are out restoring power to 88 disconnected customers in the city today, complying with a request from Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault yesterday asking providers to stop winter disconnections.

“We will not be disconnecting,” says spokesperson Nancy Hutton.

“However, we will continue to leave notices regarding payment arrangements… so matters don’t get worse over the next couple of months, while this initiative is happening.”

Hutton says crews are going by residences today; reconnecting them if there’s someone home, and leaving notices for people who aren’t there at the time.

“The reason for doing that, is we want to make sure that the home itself is safe, and that nothing has been left on, that could create any damage when the power is reconnected,” Hutton explained.

It’s welcome news to 29-year-old Sean E, who has received two hand-delivered notices from London Hydro since the new year — after being laid off from work for a six-week period starting in December.

“My first notice that I got from London Hydro was hand delivered on Jan. 17, and it was for a past due amount of $162,” explained Sean.

“I was only able to drum up $60 for that, so I’ve now received another hand-delivered notice on Feb. 14 demanding $129 now, which would require payment by Feb. 23.”

Sean now has a job with a moving company, but his pay isn’t always consistent because he doesn’t always get 40 hours of work per week. The notices said he may be cut from the grid on Feb. 24.

“You kind of got to weigh things, what are you going to pay for? Are you going to pay for your rent, or are you going to pay for the hydro?”

Sean is taking advantage of assistance programs available in the city, cutting down on hydro usage, and working on a plan to get caught up.

Before agreeing to comply with Thibeault’s request, London Hydro had policy’s in place that prevented cutting off customers around Christmas. There were also temperature restrictions, so residents weren’t left to freeze.

Hutton points out not all customers can get back online immediately; a few have been disconnected for a longer period of time, and their homes must undergo a safety inspection before being reconnected.