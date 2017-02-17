Woodstock police investigating robbery at CIBC branch

Woodstock police are searching for a suspect following a bank robbery Thursday evening.

According to a police media release issued on Friday, a lone male entered the CIBC branch at 467 Norwich Ave. at around 6:15 p.m. He approached three bank tellers and began making demands for money.

The suspect, whose face was covered by a balaclava, was yelling profanities and demanded the tellers place money in a duffle bag he had provided. He claimed to have a gun, though no weapon was observed.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect ran away in a northwest direction.

Officers with the Woodstock Police Service, the canine unit, and criminal investigators responded to the scene but the suspect was not found.

Several people were inside the bank at the time, including bank employees and one customer. There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as male, white, 5’7″ – 6’0″, average build, 160 – 190 pounds, between 25-30 years of age, slight facial hair visible beneath a dark-coloured balaclava.

Police said the suspect spoke with a deep voice and was authoritative in his walk. The suspect was dressed in dark clothing including a dark-coloured hoodie pulled up over his head.

The investigation continues and the Woodstock Police Service would like to encourage any witnesses or persons having information about this robbery to contact Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 421-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).