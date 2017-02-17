Alberta’s ‘Daughters of the Vote’ learning politics at Legislature

The Alberta government is hosting young women Friday morning who are participating in a national initiative intended to inspire more women to enter politics.

Status of Women Minister Stephanie McLean will be on hand Friday at the Legislature to welcome Alberta’s 32 Daughters of the Vote delegates before they head to Ottawa for International Women’s Day.

Daughters of the Vote is an Equal Voice initiative that has invited 338 women from the ages of 18 to 23 from around Canada to gather in the nation’s capital on March 7 and 8 for International Women’s Day.

The goal of the event is to ensure the 338 participants become familiar enough with the Canadian political landscape to enter politics in the future.

