Here’s how road closures will affect getting around Montreal this weekend

With the weekend just around the corner, here is a look at road closures in the Greater Montreal area.

Construction on the Turcot Interchange continues and will impact motorists heading downtown via the southbound Décarie Expressway.

The entrance to eastbound Highway 720 will be closed from the southbound Décarie Expressway from midnight on Friday until five a.m. Monday.

The Jacques-Cartier bridge will see periodic closures.

From midnight to 4 a.m. the bridge will be closed in both directions, however, as of 10 p.m. Friday until midnight, only one of two lanes will be open.

The Jacques-Cartier bridge will also be reduced to one lane between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday, 11 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday, and again from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will have one of three lanes closed Sunday through Thursday between 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. the following day.

For a list of closures consult Quebec 511.