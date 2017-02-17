Education
February 17, 2017 12:35 am
Updated: February 17, 2017 12:37 am

Global Schoolhouse an eye-opener for Okanagan students

doris-hs By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Children learn why kids around the world can't go to school

A A

KELOWNA, B.C. – Poverty, war, illness: the reasons that keep children from attending school around the world are vast.

The issue became an eye-opening lesson for grade six students from Central Okanagan schools during their visit to the Global Schoolhouse project, part of Global Citizen week in Kelowna.

“I’ve been growing up in this nice city and then I see this. I feel confused,” said student Nahanni Martinson, who participated in putting on the display.

Story continues below

Students were led through child labour scenarios prompted by actors who shouted commands and reminded them they’d only be paid 50 cents for their 11 hours work.

“Millions of children, 250 million children [are performing] child labour right now,” said Peter Greer Elementary teacher Kayla Dominelli.

A slum scenario was also part of their tour, where children live without clean water, sanitation, electricity or beds.

“People did not choose to be in a conflict zone. They didn’t choose for drought. They didn’t choose for rebels to come in. They didn’t choose to be born a girl and have no value,” organizer Joyce Brinkerhoff said.

The Global Schoolhouse project has inspired students to initiate social justice projects around the school district over the years.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
central okanagan
child labour
Global Citizen
Global Schoolhouse
School District 23
social justice

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News