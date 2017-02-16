Sports
February 16, 2017 8:23 pm
Updated: February 16, 2017 8:24 pm

Sidney Crosby marks his 1,000th point

By Staff The Associated Press

160 kids from around the world were at Cole Harbour Place for the start of the annual Sidney Crosby Hockey School.

Sidney Crosby is the newest member of the NHL’s 1,000-point club.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star became the 86th player in league history to reach 1,000 career points when he assisted on Chris Kunitz’s goal 6:28 into the first period on Thursday night against Winnipeg.

Crosby’s helper gave him 632 assists to go with 368 goals.

Crosby reached the milestone in 757 games, making him the 12th fastest to the mark.

The sellout crowd at PPG Paints Arena erupted when Kunitz pounded a feed from Crosby into the wide open net to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead.

Crosby saluted the crowd during the next stoppage in play.

Crosby is the third Penguin to reach 1,000 points with the franchise, joining Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

