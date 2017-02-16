Popular fundraiser for SPCA doles out cupcakes and cuddles in Vancouver

Cupcakes and dogs. Can there be a better combination?

The BC SPCA doesn’t think so. On Thursday, animal lovers from across the Lower Mainland were invited to drop by a Cupcakes and Cuddles pop-up event in Vancouver.

People that took part in the event were able to snuggle up with dogs of all shapes and sizes as well as indulge in a cupcake or two, all while helping abused, abandoned and neglected animals in B.C.

“The goal of the event is to raise funds and awareness about National Cupcake Day, a national event to raise urgently needed support for SPCAs and humane societies across Canada,” National Cupcake Day spokesperson Kristina Matisic said in a press release.

“This year, Cupcake Day falls on Feb. 27, the last Monday of February, but participants are encouraged to fundraise all month long for animals in their communities.”

The animals at the event were available for adoption and as Matisic points out, “all the funds will go to this important cause.”

Participants paid a $10 entry fee. Last year, Canadians raised more than $615,000 through National Cupcake Day by making cupcakes and giving them away in exchange for donations. Since the campaign began in 2013, $1.85 million has been raised with proceeds going to SPCAs and Humane societies across the country.

Thursday’s event is also hoping to get some of the visitors to sign up for Cupcake Day to host their own fundraising parties.

“It’s super easy to get involved, all you have to do is go to www.nationalcupcakeday.ca to register,” says Matisic.

“You can set up your online bakery, reach out to your family and friends, and accept donations online. As for the baking and decorating part, we leave that up to you!”