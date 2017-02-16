Calgary
February 16, 2017 2:55 pm

Alberta RCMP search for missing Didsbury woman

Jenna Freeman By Reporter and Anchor  Global News
RCMP
Margrit Schmolzer has been missing since she left her residence in Calgary on Feb. 15.

RCMP asked the public for help locating 85-year-old Schmolzer, believed to be travelling in a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder with licence plate WUN599.

Mounties said they believe she may be north of Calgary near Red Deer.

Schmolzer is 5’6” with white hair and hazel eyes.

RCMP warned that she may be disoriented and anyone with information is asked to contact their local police detachment.

