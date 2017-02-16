Politics
February 16, 2017 1:51 pm
Updated: February 16, 2017 1:52 pm

Donald Trump says Michael Flynn didn’t do anything wrong, asked for resignation over statements to VP Pence

By Staff Reuters
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he asked for the resignation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn because he was not happy with the way he had communicated information to Vice President Mike Pence.

“I don’t think he did anything wrong. If anything, he did something right” in talking to Russian officials, Trump told a news conference. “The thing is, he didn’t tell our vice president properly and then he said he didn’t remember.

