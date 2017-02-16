Yosemite’s El Capitan ‘firefall’ phenomenon puts on blazing show in February

A natural phenomenon dubbed “firefall” has wowed visitors of California’s Yosemite National Park, as the setting sun turns a waterfall into a flowing stream of molten lava.

The optical illusion happens yearly and draws scores of photographers to a spot near Horsetail Fall, which flows down the granite face of the park’s famed rock formation, El Capitan.

According to the U.S. National Park Service, Horsetail Fall can draw thousands of visitors at sunset, though the “firefall” effect can only been seen in the second half of February, weather permitting.

Every February a rare phenomenon makes Horsetail Fall @Yosemitenps glow like fire. Pic from Saturday by Ray Lee #California #firefall pic.twitter.com/Gxt2YlKav7 — US Dept of Interior (@Interior) February 14, 2017

A clear sky and enough snow for the waterfall to cascade over the rock formation is needed before the “firefall” effect can occur.

“Even some haze or minor cloudiness can greatly diminish or eliminate the effect,” the park service explained on its website.

As National Geographic points out, famed landscape photographer Ansel Adams first captured the waterfall in the 1940s, however, the image was in black and white. The first colour image of the “firefall” effect was captured by National Geographic photographer Galen Rowell in 1973.

Here’s a look at some of images of this year’s natural phenomenon.

Some things in this world remind you of just how magical this existence can be…and the #FireFall phenomenon that happens at Horsetail falls in #Yosemite is definitely one of them. I'll post soon about the serendipitous manner than allowed me to be here for such a remarkable event. Ahh. A deep breath in…Hold…and…ouuuut. It's a great day to be an Earthling. A post shared by Robert Kugler (@robkugler) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

A closer shot from yesterday's #firefall. Still amazed at seeing this and also the rarity of it being visible for only a few minutes out of the entire year. #firefall2017 #yosemitevalley A post shared by Alex Chiu (@acaurora) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

This photo is not doctored or filtered in any way. This is a natural phenomenon called the Firefall, which occurs at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park. This seasonal waterfall needs sufficient snowfall to even form on the granite face of El Capitan. If Horsetail Fall is flowing and the weather is clear during a 2-week window of time in February, the setting sun is positioned at just the right angle to light up the waterfall and make it look as if it were made of fire or lava. Truly incredible! A post shared by Christian (@surfinctezz) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:10pm PST