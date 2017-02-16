What to do at Festival du Voyageur: Friday
WINNIPEG — Hé Ho! Festival du Voygaeur officially kicks off Friday. If you’re itching to try out all the events, there are plenty of opportunities to channel your inner voyageur.
Here’s a helpful list of all the Festival du Voyageur events you can attend during the opening evening Friday.
RELATED: Better Winnipeg: History of Festival du Voyageur
Admission
Day admission to Voyageur Park:
Adult (18 years old and up): $20
Youth (5 – 17 years old): $13
4 and under: free
Voyageur 10-day pass
Adult (18 years old and up) :$34
Youth (5 – 17 years old): $13
4 and under – free
Voyageur Park – opening celebration
From 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., you can stop by Global Winnipeg’s table at the Festival du Voyageur souvenir tent and have your photo taken with our green screen technology on one of three backgrounds.
There is also a beard growing contest at 8 p.m. There are five categories this year, including festive beard category (participants were clean shaven on Dec.15 and Dec. 16 and have grown their beards since).
For opening night Friday, a torch light walk will be presented by the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.
At 6:30 p.m., hundreds of candles and torch lights will take people from the main entrance of the CMHR to the Voyageur Park for opening celebrations. The ﬁrst 100 participants will receive a free day pass to Voyageur Park.
Opening celebrations start at 7:30 p.m., and includes fireworks.
Rivière-Rouge Tent MTS
8:00 p.m. – Micah Visser
9:30 p.m. – The Proud Sons
11:00 p.m. – Bright Righteous
Sugar Shack Caisse Financial Group
6:15 – Daniel Gervais|
8:00 p.m. – Suroît
9:15 p.m. – Danny Boudreau Party
10:45 p.m. – Dust Rhinos
La Prairie Tent
8:00 p.m. – Paisley
9:30 p.m. – Finn
11:00 p.m. – Lanikai
Snow Bar Liquor Mart
8:00 p.m. – The Blackout City Kids
Pembina Tent Investors Group
8:00 p.m. – Kenaston
9:15 p.m. – The Retro Rhythm Review
Fort Gibraltor
5:00 p.m. – Dinner in La Maison Du Bourgeois
5:00 p.m. – Historical interpretation
8: 00 p.m. – Kitchen party
Université de Saint-Boniface Portage Tent
8:00 p.m. – Beard Growing Contest
Le Canot
10:00 p.m. – Parazar
Rendez-Vous on Ice
7:00 a.m. – Breakfast on ice
4:00 p.m. – DJ Breeze
7:00 p.m. – Haitia
Le Garage
10:00 p.m – The Family Planners
The Wood
9:00 p.m. – Crackin’ Foxy
Mon Ami Louis
6: 00 p.m. – Trapper’s Feast
10:00 p.m. – Justin Lacriox
Club St. B
9:30 p.m. – Eagle and Hawk
Maison Chaboillez
5:00 p.m. – Le Cabaret du Fort Rouge
The Marion Hotel
10:00 p.m. – Pop Vegas
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments