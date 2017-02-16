What to do at Festival du Voyageur: Friday

WINNIPEG — Hé Ho! Festival du Voygaeur officially kicks off Friday. If you’re itching to try out all the events, there are plenty of opportunities to channel your inner voyageur.

Here’s a helpful list of all the Festival du Voyageur events you can attend during the opening evening Friday.

Admission

Day admission to Voyageur Park:

Adult (18 years old and up): $20

Youth (5 – 17 years old): $13

4 and under: free

Voyageur 10-day pass

Adult (18 years old and up) :$34

Youth (5 – 17 years old): $13

4 and under – free

Voyageur Park – opening celebration

From 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., you can stop by Global Winnipeg’s table at the Festival du Voyageur souvenir tent and have your photo taken with our green screen technology on one of three backgrounds.

There is also a beard growing contest at 8 p.m. There are five categories this year, including festive beard category (participants were clean shaven on Dec.15 and Dec. 16 and have grown their beards since).

For opening night Friday, a torch light walk will be presented by the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

At 6:30 p.m., hundreds of candles and torch lights will take people from the main entrance of the CMHR to the Voyageur Park for opening celebrations. The ﬁrst 100 participants will receive a free day pass to Voyageur Park.

Opening celebrations start at 7:30 p.m., and includes fireworks.

Rivière-Rouge Tent MTS

8:00 p.m. – Micah Visser

9:30 p.m. – The Proud Sons

11:00 p.m. – Bright Righteous

Sugar Shack Caisse Financial Group

6:15 – Daniel Gervais|

8:00 p.m. – Suroît

9:15 p.m. – Danny Boudreau Party

10:45 p.m. – Dust Rhinos

La Prairie Tent

8:00 p.m. – Paisley

9:30 p.m. – Finn

11:00 p.m. – Lanikai

Snow Bar Liquor Mart

8:00 p.m. – The Blackout City Kids

Pembina Tent Investors Group

8:00 p.m. – Kenaston

9:15 p.m. – The Retro Rhythm Review

Fort Gibraltor

5:00 p.m. – Dinner in La Maison Du Bourgeois

5:00 p.m. – Historical interpretation

8: 00 p.m. – Kitchen party

Université de Saint-Boniface Portage Tent

8:00 p.m. – Beard Growing Contest

Le Canot

10:00 p.m. – Parazar

Rendez-Vous on Ice

7:00 a.m. – Breakfast on ice

4:00 p.m. – DJ Breeze

7:00 p.m. – Haitia

Le Garage

10:00 p.m – The Family Planners

The Wood

9:00 p.m. – Crackin’ Foxy

Mon Ami Louis

6: 00 p.m. – Trapper’s Feast

10:00 p.m. – Justin Lacriox

Club St. B

9:30 p.m. – Eagle and Hawk

Maison Chaboillez

5:00 p.m. – Le Cabaret du Fort Rouge

The Marion Hotel

10:00 p.m. – Pop Vegas