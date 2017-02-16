Crime
Marijuana dispensary robbed in Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood

Canna Clinic at 527 Eglinton Ave. W. was targeted by thieves on Feb. 15, 2017.

Toronto police are investigating after a marijuana dispensary in the city’s midtown area was targeted by thieves late Wednesday evening.

The robbery took place around 9 p.m. at the Canna Clinic on Eglinton Avenue West just north of Chaplin Crescent in the city’s Forest Hill neighbourhood.

Police said several men were seen entering the storefront and fled on foot with an unknown quantity of marijuana.

Police said the pot shop’s employees also left the scene after the robbery.

No information on the suspects have been released.

More than a dozen marijuana dispensaries have been targeted since 2016.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

