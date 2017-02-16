Edmonton Public School Board chair announces he’s leaving his position

The chair of the Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) posted a blog entry on Wednesday in which he announced he is stepping down from his position but will stay on as a school trustee.

In the post, Michael Janz says at a caucus meeting on Jan. 17 he told colleagues he would be stepping down, “allowing for the election of a new board chair.”

Janz cited becoming a father as the reason for his decision. In a letter to the board’s vice-chair which he linked to on his post, he said his last official day as chair would be March 6.

“Sally and I are most excited to share that our first child is due March 6, and as such I would ask that you (Michelle Draper) prepare to take over as board chair and preside over the March 7, 2017 board meeting.”

Janz took over as board chair in January 2015 while he said the board was “facing the threat of drastic cuts and layoffs.”

In his letter, Janz suggests he’s proud of how during his tenure, the board took “courageous stands on important issues” including turning “a new page with the Edmonton City Council on our capital planning realities,” helping Syrian students and their families adjust to life in Edmonton, advocating for sexual and gender minority students and “challenging the entitlement of the ASBA (Alberta School Boards Association).”

“Serving as board chair has been a tremendous honour and I am enormously privileged to hold such an office and work with such fantastic leaders and educators across our district,” Janz said in his letter.

Earlier this month, Janz said he believes Catholic faith programs should be offered in public schools and planned to seek approval from the province to do that.

However, he said he was not calling for the abolition or defunding of Catholic school boards in the province, but rather that he saw this as a way to potentially expand the faith programs offered by Edmonton Public Schools.