February 15, 2017 4:06 pm
Updated: February 15, 2017 4:08 pm

Trump’s labour pick Puzder withdraws nomination following undocumented worker controversy

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump walks Andy Puzder, who has withdrawn as Trump's nominee for labour secretary.

Andrew Puzder says he is withdrawing as President Donald Trump‘s nominee for labour secretary.

The fast food executive says in a statement provided to The Associated Press that he was “honoured to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America’s workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity.”

Puzder says “while I won’t be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team.”

Puzder’s confirmation hearing was scheduled for Thursday. But some Republicans had raised concerns about his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the U.S.

Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants Inc.

