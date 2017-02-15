Killer of Calgary teacher back out on bail after allegedly breaching conditions

A Calgary man convicted of killing his neighbour nearly four years ago was once again granted bail Wednesday.

Nicholas Rasberry had been out on bail pending a decision by the Alberta Court of Appeal when he was taken into custody Monday morning.

He was arrested by Canmore RCMP for allegedly drinking and breaching conditions of his release then charged with three counts of breaching conditions of his release, as well as one count of resisting arrest.

Court documents allege Rasberry was intoxicated and refused to provide breath samples to the RCMP. It’s also alleged he attempted to shut the door on officers at a hotel.

The victim’s family told Global News they are outraged and frustrated by a lack of information.

“All we know is he is out,” Craig Kelloway’s mother Monica said.

“It didn’t surprise me. But to me, he should be back in jail and they should take all of his bail money away. It’s disgusting.”

In October 2015, Rasberry was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Kelloway, a Calgary teacher.

Kelloway was stabbed 37 times in Rasberry’s Auburn Bay home on May 4, 2013.

Last November, the prosecution asked a panel of appeal court justices for a murder conviction, while defence proposed Rasberry be acquitted.

The original trial judge found Rasberry was not acting in self defence, but also said he didn’t feel there was an intent to kill.

In December 2015, Rasberry was sentenced to seven years in jail. With credit for time served, he was left with five years and four months in his sentence.

Soon after, the Court of Appeal granted Rasberry bail pending the appeal.

“It’s a mockery of the justice system,” Kelloway said.

The victim’s family has told Global News they want a new trial.

