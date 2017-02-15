IN PHOTOS: East Coast digs out from winter storm while bracing for another

Think you’re sick of winter? The East Coast was blasted with a massive storm this week, with another system on the way.

The blast shut down much of Halifax, and parts of New Brunswick for two days. Newfoundland was still feeling the wrath of the storm Wednesday, forcing many schools to stay closed in St. John’s.

“It’s been a persistent pattern in February so far where storms move through a trough around the Great Lakes and redevelop explosively off the U.S. east coast as they feed off the warmer than normal Atlantic water,” said said Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

“These storms have been tracking just south of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia which keeps the cold air in place as large amounts of moisture flow around the back side giving these incredible snow totals.”

The next — and last — in the series of storms will hit the region Thursday. Farnell said some areas of New Brunswick could see up to an additional 30 centimetres of snow, bringing total snowfall in the area to over a metre in a week.

Environment Canada predicts another 15 centimetres for Halifax.

“Even weather-tough Maritimers are not able to handle that amount of snow in such a short period of time,” Farnell said.

Photos and videos of the storm’s aftermath have been staggering:

If you think you know what snow is this is the Labrador highway being cleared after any significant storm up there. Life in the north. pic.twitter.com/LTsAbShi6M — Stan Collins (@stan_sdcollins) February 14, 2017

Good morning from Port Williams NS, @NateTWN. Finally got shoveled out! More than 1 way to get out your front door! #NSStorm #ATLStorm pic.twitter.com/eY6BGjkcpL — Mark Davidson (@bike_rails) February 14, 2017

@EddieSheerr just finished the 2.5 hour battle with the biggest snow drift I've had in my 6 years in Paradise. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/VtEfRo8J1X — Kerri Mercer (@MercerKerri) February 15, 2017

Bad news is I hate shoveling. Good news is I think I found my car! #ATLStorm #Winter pic.twitter.com/IdYLV6nhHy — Azar Bitar (@AzarBitar) February 14, 2017

The region has been so overwhelmed that the Insurance Bureau of Canada issued advice for homeowners: closely read over your insurance policy to see what you’re covered for, document all damage, and do what you can to prevent further issues.

That includes clearing snow and ice from walkways and as well as from gas and propane meters, exhaust vents and basement window wells.

Another concern? Flooding when all that snow eventually thaws.

“No major thaw is expected anytime soon but I am growing increasingly concerned for a big spring melt and potential flooding,” said Farnell.

Live News hit with Jennifer Grudic. At Dalhousie University.@globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/Agi149aNuO — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) February 14, 2017

