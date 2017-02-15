Calgary Uber riders can now order 6-person vehicles

Friends or families looking to book an Uber will now have the option of requesting a vehicle that can transport up to six people.

The company will be offering the new UberXL service in Calgary as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a news release, Uber suggested the new service is great for Calgarians “looking to ride with friends for a night out or even for a hockey game.”

In addition to offering roomier vehicles, UberXL also gives riders the option of splitting the fare with others when travelling in a group.

Before the addition of UberXL, riders were only able to use UberX, which orders a vehicle for a maximum of four passengers.

The company indicated UberSelect, which provides users with a ride in a luxury vehicle, will be introduced “in the coming months.”