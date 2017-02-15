Want to get married in Las Vegas? Say ‘I do’ at Taco Bell

Think outside the … wedding chapel?

That’s what fast-food chain Taco Bell wants couples to do while in Las Vegas this summer.

The idea of getting married surrounded by greasy meats and hot sauce packets might not be every little girl’s dream, but for just $600 how can anyone pass up a bargain and a tasty Meximelt?

“Cookie-cutter weddings are a thing of the past for millennials, who are putting new, personal spins on old traditions,” a statement from Taco Bell reads. “For couples who love Taco Bell, and each other, [tying] the knot at Taco Bell is a unique way to spend their big day.”

Couples looking to get married among hard and soft taco shells can do so at Taco Bell’s Las Vegas Cantina flagship restaurant, which is located in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard next to the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

All they have to do is walk in to the restaurant and order the “Wedding Package” off the menu. The package includes a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, Sauce Packet wedding bouquet, “Just Married” T-shirts, Taco Bell champagne flutes and a Cinnabon Delights Wedding Cake, a full wedding ceremony and officiant.

Once the ceremony wraps up, the happy couple will enjoy a Taco 12 Pack as their first meal as husband and wife.

“In a town known for pulling out all of the stops, we think this will be the most craveable matrimonial experience to ever hit Vegas,” Marisa Thalberg, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell Corp., says in a statement.

Before the weddings commence, however, Taco Bell is holding a contest for couples. The winners will receive an all-expense paid trip to the city of sin, which includes accommodations at the neighbouring Planet Hollywood hotel, and be the first to wed at the restaurant.

The winners are determined by a public vote and will be announced mid-March.

Taco Bell isn’t the only fast-food business hopping on the wedding bandwagon.

Pizza giant Domino’s announced last week it was starting a wedding registry that “aims to bring couples together over their shared love of pizza,” spokesperson Jenny Fouracre said in a statement.

The registry offers catering options for bachelor/bachelorette parties, the wedding day and more, and packages range from $15 to $100.

Global News reached out to Taco Bell Corp. for comment but did not receive a response in time for publishing.