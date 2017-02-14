Inderjit Singh Reyat, only person convicted in Air India bombing, released from halfway house

The only person convicted in the Air India bombing has been released from a halfway house and can now live wherever he chooses.

Inderjit Singh Reyat — who has spent most of his adult life behind bars — was convicted of perjury in 2010 for his testimony as a Crown witness at the 2003 trial of Ripudamen Singh Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri.

Malik and Bagri were acquitted of mass murder and conspiracy charges in the June 23, 1985 bombing that sent an Air India jet into the Irish Sea, killing all 331 people aboard.

Reyat was sentenced to nine years, which is believed to be the longest prison sentence for perjury in Canadian history.

Last January, he was given a statutory release after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

Reyat spent that time at a halfway house and told the parole board he has renounced violence and presents a low risk to public safety.

He can now return to living with his family. He is still subject to several parole board conditions, including not participating in political activities and having no contact with the victims’ families.

In 2003 — as Malik and Bagri were on trial for murder — Reyat pleaded guilty to a third, single count of manslaughter for his role in the downing of Flight 182 and was called to testify at their trial.

