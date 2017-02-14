Calgarians sew up a symbol of celebration for Canada 150

Valentine’s Day may be a time of romantic love for many, but several Calgarians spent the day showing their “true patriot love.”

They were busy making the special Canada 150 flags in the Flagworks sewing room, their flags soon to fly from coast to coast as the country celebrates its 150th birthday.

Many of the Flagworks seamstresses are immigrants, proud to be playing an important role as their new country marks this major milestone.

“Oh, it’s so great to me,” said Amy Esguerra, originally from the Philippines.

Sewing supervisor Kim Josan, who came here from India, loves the design of the Canada 150 flag.

“When you look at all the colours, you feel happy. It’s beautiful.”

Josan is looking forward to taking part in community events surrounding Canada Day.

READ MORE: Edmonton, surrounding communities receive $3M in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday

“Everybody has games outside and barbecues,” she said. “We collect food for the food bank, too.”

Many of the sewing room workers say there’s a lot to celebrate about life in Canada.

“It’s really good to have a good life and freedom in Canada,” said Huong Ho, originally from Vietnam.

“Everybody lives together here, no discrimination, right? Everybody has the same rights,” Josan said. “Good jobs, good future for the kids, everything is good here.”