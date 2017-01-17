Edmonton, surrounding communities receive $3M in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday

More than 20 community projects in the Edmonton area will benefit from over $3 million in federal funding as a way to help commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday this year.

The federal government announced Tuesday that the funding would go to help communities modernize local recreation facilities and improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs.

“The Government of Canada recognizes that cultural and recreational activities bring communities together and contribute to our overall health and well-being,” Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi said in a media release.

“The renewed facilities and programs not only respond to the demand for community infrastructure improvements, but also provide us an opportunity to celebrate the people of this great country.”

A total of 21 community projects were selected to receive funding, including 10 in Edmonton. (See complete list below).

“The funding awarded to local projects through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program will enhance our city greatly,” Mayor Don Iveson said in a statement.

“We thank the Government of Canada for this investment in Queen Elizabeth Park. As the future home to Western Canada’s first curated Indigenous Art Park, enhancements to this central location in our river valley will provide a safe, accessible place where Edmontonians can gather to connect with nature and the cultural history of this site.”

The funding is coming from three separate funds: the Government of Canada’s Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, Canada 150 Fund and Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

The feds have earmarked $200 million for the Canada 150 Fund, which will help communities across the country mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The following projects will be funded through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program:

The following projects will be funded through the Canada 150 Fund:

The following projects will be funded through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund: