Quebec to push forward with bill to make it easier for immigrants with degrees to find work

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard argued Tuesday the government needs to take immediate action to recognize the educational and professional credentials of immigrants.

It’s an issue that the province’s Muslim community brought to light again following the Quebec City mosque shooting.

READ MORE: Will Quebec stop fighting over religious symbols?

Instead of discussing issues of religious neutrality, Couillard said he wants to push ahead with a bill that would make it easier for immigrants with specific job training to find work in Quebec, even if they received their training in another country.

READ MORE: ‘Discriminatory and unconstitutional’: religious groups react to Saint-Lambert zoning decision

“We’ve said clearly and I’m very proud of that, clearly, no to exclusion and discrimination,” said Couillard.

“[We] must show now that actions are following so by putting this bill, Bill 98, at the forefront of our legislative work. We’re expressing very concretely what we want to do.”

WATCH BELOW: Religious neutrality in Quebec

The premier has stepped away from recent debates about religious signs and accommodations.

He said he never agreed to a ban on religious signs for people in positions of authority, as recommended in the Bouchard-Taylor report, which was commissioned by the Charest government.

READ MORE: Hate crimes spike in Montreal after Quebec City mosque shooting

Recently, one of the report’s authors, Charles Taylor, said he changed his mind about the ban on religious symbols following the mosque attack.

In an editorial in LaPresse, he pointed out the recommendation has led to a divisive debate over values.