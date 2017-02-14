UK government rejects petition to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit

LONDON – The British government says U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit is still on, despite a groundswell of public and political opposition.

Thousands of people have demonstrated and more than 1.8 million have signed an online petition against the visit since Prime Minister Theresa May extended the invitation last month on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow set aside his customary political neutrality to say that Trump should not be invited to address Parliament during the trip. Responding to the anti-Trump petition on Tuesday, the Foreign Office said it “recognized the strong views … but does not support this petition.”

“We look forward to welcoming President Trump once dates and arrangements are finalized,” read the response. “This invitation reflects the importance of the relationship between the United States of America and the United Kingdom. At this stage, final dates have not yet been agreed for the State Visit.”

Lawmakers will hold a non-binding debate on the petition Monday.