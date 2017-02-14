Thaw and freeze cycle could leave Saskatoon streets and sidewalks ice covered

City of Saskatoon officials say a thaw and freeze cycle this week will create challenges for crews working to clear ice.

Above seasonal temperatures this week have the potential to create icy conditions on city streets and sidewalks.

Crews will be working on clearing sidewalks beside city-owned facilities, pedestrian overpasses, bridge walkways and high-pedestrian downtown locations.

Officials are also asking for property and business owners to clear ice from sidewalks.

They said this can be done by chipping away ice during daylight hours when it is soft and easier to break and to spread sand or kitty litter on icy patches.

City officials also said to watch for ice humps that form when water drips off buildings and then freezes on walkways and to use de-icing material before and after ice forms.

Uncleared or dangerous sidewalks should be reported to the city’s bylaw inspector at 306-975-3193.

There is also the potential of ice damming on roofs, which is caused when the snow melts on rooftops and then re-freezes along the roof’s edge.

The ice then prevents drainage and traps water in homes.

Go2Guys renovation manager Tyler Wilson said excessive amounts of snow on roofs should be removed and be at least a metre away from the sides of a building.

Damming is usually caused by a poorly insulated attic.

City officials are reminding people to exercise caution when clearing ice or snow. They said to stop working if you experience a prolonged shortness of breath, dizziness, nausea or pain.

