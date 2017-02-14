Winnipeg Blue Bombers extend OL Sukh Chungh

WINNIPEG – Offensive lineman Sukh Chungh has earned himself an extra year with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The team has extended the 24-year-old’s contract through 2018. Chungh was entering the final season of his current deal.

“He’s a hard-nosed, tough, talented lineman who plays the game on the edge and brings a feistiness to our offensive line,” Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said in a statement.

“Sukh is a big piece of our Canadian talent and we are really glad to have him secured for another year.”

Chungh was chosen by Winnipeg second overall in the 2015 CFL Draft. He has started 34 games in the last two seasons.