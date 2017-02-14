Health
February 14, 2017 10:19 am

Significant milestone reached for organ and tissue donations: Alberta government

Slav-Kornik By Web Producer  Global News
The Alberta government is announcing a milestone Tuesday for the province’s Organ and Tissue Donation Registry.

In December, the province said more than 250,000 Albertans have signed up to become donors in the two years since the government launched the Alberta Organ and Tissue Donation Registry.

The rate of donors has climbed from 9.9 decease donors per million population in 2012 to 13.6 in 2014. However, it was still fall short of other provinces.

The province said 2,500 Albertans register every week to become organ and tissue donors, with one donor potentially saving up to eight lives.

The announcement will be made by Health Minister Sarah Hoffman at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute in Edmonton at 9:15 a.m.

