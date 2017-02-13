Markham cafe helps build independence for adults with special needs

Wayne’s Cup is a café that serves much more than fresh coffee and baked goods, it’s builds independence and serves as a safe place for adults with special needs.

“The idea is for them to have fun, and to get a real sense of belonging and purpose to their life”, said Shelley Daffu, founder of Wayne’s Cup.

This fully operational café opened its doors in 2015 and for Shelley and her son Wayne, it has become their second home.

“It’s a nice place… for me,” said Wayne.

Wayne was born with epilepsy and is developmentally delayed. With a great deal of repetition, perseverance,and the love, care and guidance from his mom, Wayne has made tremendous strides in his development.

Each staff member receives supportive training to develop their skills in all aspects of running a café. This includes customer service, how to use a cash register and the importance of hygiene.

Shandra Barrow’s daughter, Selina, works at the café.

“Selina loves coming here and she’s learned so much. She’s getting life skills and job skills, and she looks forward to coming every day,” said Barrow.

This non-for-profit café offers a variety of opportunities for everyone who works there.

“This is the way that these guys are going to be able to grow, and be involved with community … when they get up in the morning, they know they have a place where they belong,” said Daffu.