Edmonton Oilers’ Eric Gryba to shave beard for Garth Brooks’ charity
It’s been ranked one of the best beards in the NHL but Edmonton Oilers defenceman Eric Gryba is vowing to chisel it off for a good cause.
Gryba posted a video on Facebook promising he’d shave his beard and donate $5,000 to country star Garth Brooks’ charity if the video received more than 5,000 likes.
Brooks is arriving in Edmonton late this week for a slew of sold-out shows at Rogers Place.
He’s also co-founder of Teammates for Kids, an organization that works with athletes, companies and celebrities to generate funds for children’s charities.
“I got the 5,000 likes to donate my $5,000 and shave my beard – that happened in the first, like, half hour of it being up,” Gryba said Monday. “Then Garth said get to 25,000 likes [and] he’ll donate another $5,000.”
The Oilers Foundation is donating $2,500.
“Then Trisha Yearwood tweeted me this morning saying she’s going to donate another $5,000 as long as we don’t shave Garth’s beard or his facial hair,” Gryba recalled. “I said that’s more than generous. We’re raising a lot of money and I think more importantly, awareness for a great charity.”
The video reached 25,000 likes early Monday.
Gryba said Teammates for Kids does great work.
“Just helping kids with good health, education, inner-city outreach – they’re big into doing these Fun Zones in hospitals, giving sick kids the opportunity to do things that normal kids would be able to do if they weren’t sick – games, video games, all the fun stuff of being a kid while they’re in the hospital and getting treatment.”
Several lists have ranked Gryba’s beard among the best in the NHL over a number of years.
The 28-year-old said he will shave his beard live sometime this week on the Edmonton Oilers Facebook page.
