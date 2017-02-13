Okanagan residents celebrate Family Day with loved ones

Family Day is now five years old in B.C. and many Okanagan residents were getting into the spirit of the holiday with events around the region.

At the Kelowna Art Gallery they celebrated with kid-friendly crafts while in Lumby residents filled the community center for a day of actives. The event included a bouncy castle, face painting and mini-golf.

“Family Day is awesome. We need a day off in February because it is so cold. It’s a perfect time to spend time with family,” said parent Scott Nystrom

However, not everyone is happy with the timing. Over 20,000 people have signed a petition to move Family Day from the second Monday to the third Monday in February. That would put BC’s day-off on the same date as other February statutory holidays across the country.

Okanagan parents had mixed reactions to the idea.

“It would be nice if across Canada it was uniform because everyone has families everywhere, but it’s a day to spend together so regardless it is still good family time,” said parent Ashley Bowers.

But some like having the holiday in B.C. a week ahead of celebrations in Alberta.

“I think it is good that it is in B.C. before Alberta so that when everybody comes from Alberta it doesn’t congest us,” said parent Dennis Flannery.

Family Day was first introduced in B.C. in 2013.