Edmonton police look for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after pregnant woman carjacked

Police are asking the public for help as they try to track down a man suspected of a carjacking as well as a separate armed robbery in southeast Edmonton on Monday.

They said officers were called to the parking lot of a medical clinic near 10 Avenue and 91 Street at around 10:30 a.m. after a man reportedly threatened a pregnant woman before stealing her pickup truck.

Police said they believe the same suspect also robbed a hotel at gunpoint near 101 Street and Ellerslie Road earlier in the day. They said hotel staff came across him as he was trying to break into a storage room.

Police are now looking for the stolen pickup truck which is described as a 2013 black Ford F-150 with Alberta licence plate BKP 8292.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the truck or the two robberies is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

While police asked the public for information about the suspect, they are asking people not to approach him as they consider him to be “armed and dangerous.”

Police did not have a description of the suspect except for skin colour which Global News does not report unless there is a more detailed description of the suspect.