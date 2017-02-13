Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall sees hopeful sign in trade with U.S.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says there are hopeful signs for trade and jobs after a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Wall says that’s because Trump is now talking about policies to create jobs in North America, not just the United States.

The premier also says Americans concerned about job losses and trade issues generally refer to Mexico and China.

There are fears that Canadians could be hurt as Trump targets Mexico in a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Wall says there’s much to lose on both sides of the trade relationship if either Canada or the U.S. get too protectionist.

A joint statement from Trudeau and Trump says the two sides have agreed to work on improving labour mobility and trade across the border.